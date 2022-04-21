Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

A pair of shoes lay next to a car in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 13th Terrace.

Video taken at the scene shows a pair of shoes next to a dark gray car.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening confirmed that police received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple calls in reference to the shooting.

A nearby homeowner told Local 10 News that the victim ended up at her home, begging for help.

“We heard a knock at the door and we heard somebody say, ‘Give me your keys,’” April Jeff said. “He was saying, ‘Help, help.’ And then we heard five or six shots fired.”

Jeff said she and her husband were hesitant to open the door at first.

“It sounded like it was in my home -- literally in my home,” she said about the gunshots.

Eventually, she and her husband opened the door to find the man in a pool of his own blood, undressed.

“At first I asked him if he had any weapons and what was he doing,” Jeff said. “I asked him the proper questions, but I wanted to make sure he was OK, so I made sure the ambulance got here and called 911, and they came and took him away.”

Jeff said her only concern was to help.

“I was just trying to help him. I didn’t think about the danger around. I just wanted to make sure he was OK,” she said.

Liening said this does not appear to be a random shooting or a carjacking, however the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Police confirmed the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.