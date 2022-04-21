Staff member treated at hospital after several fights among Plantation High School students

Multiple fights broke out on Wednesday at Plantation High School.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Multiple fights broke out on Wednesday at Plantation High School.

Students were seen throwing punches and getting physical with each other and security personnel as well when they tried to intervene.

The violence even prompted a Code Red lockdown.

The Broward County School District says three staff members were hurt in the melee, including one who fell and had to be transported to the hospital.

In a letter sent by the school’s principal to students and families, she confirmed several fights broke out at the school.

Video shows Plantation police officers getting involved in breaking up the fights.

The district says their special investigative unit also assisted.

The principal’s letter went on to say:

“The students involved are receiving disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct. As a proactive measure, there will be additional law enforcement presence on our campus tomorrow.”

The violence was so shocking, some parents told Local 10 News they want to pull their kids out of school.