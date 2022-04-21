Suspect arrested on 43rd birthday for allegedly groping random woman in Brickell

MIAMI – Police arrested a man in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood for allegedly groping a woman as she walked by.

According to a police report, 43-year-old Emmanuel Bradley was identified by a woman who said he grabbed her buttocks as she was walking down the sidewalk.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of Brickell Avenue.

Police said the victim claimed the Bradley did the same thing the previous afternoon.

When it happened again on Tuesday, she was able to push away from Bradley and call 911, according to the arrest report.

Bradley was taken into custody and brought to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Based on the information in the arrest report, Tuesday was Bradley’s 43rd birthday, which he subsequently spent behind bars.