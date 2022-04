COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – One person was taken into custody Friday after Coconut Creek police responded to reports of a gun on a school campus, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported at Coconut Creek High School at 1400 NW 44th Ave.

Police could not confirm whether the person in custody is a student at the school. They said officers are currently searching the campus for the alleged weapon.

The school is on a Code Red lockdown as a precaution.