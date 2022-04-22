Video released of Coconut Creek car crash that injured 2 adults, 4 teenage girls

Video shows the powerful moment of impact when a red Camaro was speeding, losing control, and crashing into an electrical box.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Surveillance video obtained Friday by Local 10 News shows a Thursday afternoon crash that sent six people to two local hospitals, according to Coconut Creek police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of Coconut Creek Parkway and Northwest 45th Avenue.

Video shows the powerful moment of impact when the driver of a red Camaro lost control of their car and crashed into an electrical box.

This all happened near a high school in front of a fire station, and neighbors say it was a scary sight.

All six people who were injured were in the same car.

According to Coconut Creek police, the driver was a 31-year-old man and five passengers were in the car when it crashed. Other passengers in the car were a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14.

Ad

Traffic was shut down for hours on Coconut Creek Parkway between Northwest 43rd Avenue and Lyons Road for hours while police investigated the accident.

Police say the investigation into why the driver was speeding and what led to the crash is ongoing.