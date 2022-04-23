Potential Meth lab discovered in hotel room in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call about someone who was unresponsive inside a hotel room at 8101 South Peters Road in Plantation on Saturday a little after 11 a.m.

Fire Rescue arrived and found someone who was dead inside the room due to a possible overdose.

At some time between 11:17am and now officials discovered that the unit was being run as a possible Meth lab.

As a result, the hotel was evacuated for safety reasons.

Plantation Fire Rescue has Sunrise Fire Rescue Hazmat team along with the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue Hazmat team who are on scene assisting to figure out what they are going to do due to the hazardous and illicit lab inside.

Plantation Fire Rescue PIO, Aston Bright says the Meth is still cooking inside the units so officials can’t take out the chemicals, they are trying to figure out how they are going to deal with this.

This is an ongoing investigation and will update when more information is provided.