Annual MADD Dash held in Downtown Fort Lauderdale to raise money against drunk driving

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Hundreds of South Floridians were pounding the pavement on Sunday morning for a good cause.

The 11th annual MADD Dash to save lives took place in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

MADD stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The event kicked off at 7 a.m.

Participants were busy walking, jogging and running around Huizinga Plaza, helping to raise money and awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Since this annual event first started, it has helped to raise around $3 million.

All of that money has stayed local, with much of it being used to fund victim services, as well as drunk driving prevention education.

One of the people who knows firsthand how devastating the impacts of drunk driving can be, is the local MADD founder and honorary chairperson Heather Geronemus.

She lost her father back in 2009 after he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Anyone who couldn’t make it to the event but still wants to donate can click here.

