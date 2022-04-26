Thief in stolen U-Haul robs multiple cars inside parking garage of Sunny Isles Beach condo

A brazen bandit in a stolen U-Haul ripped off dozens of residents in a Sunny Isles Beach high rise.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A brazen bandit in a stolen U-Haul ripped off dozens of residents in a Sunny Isles Beach high rise.

Security cameras captured the truck getting stuck as it pulled through the exit of the luxury condo building located at 400 Sunny Isles Beach Blvd back on April 7.

“Hopefully viewers will recognize that guy he’s wearing sunglasses in a parking garage in the middle of the night,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell. “We don’t tolerate this stuff in Sunny Isles Beach. This is a secure building where residents have the expectation that their property is safe in this parking garage.”

The man inside the truck was wearing sunglasses despite it being the middle of the night.

Without a care in the world, he sauntered around the garage breaking into vehicles, even getting in one car for a joyride, police said.

“There was several thousand dollars’ worth of property (stolen), from golf equipment to air buds to jewelry,” said Schnell.

Man captured in surveillance video breaking into multiple cars inside the private garage of a Sunny Isles Beach luxury high rise. (Sunny Isles Beach Police)

Police said the stolen U-Haul was eventually found in Hollywood after it had been abandoned.

Local 10 News has covered several stories of what is becoming a disturbing trend of late in which stolen rental vehicles are being used in burglaries across South Florida.

Police in Sunny Isles are confident the person seen in that luxury high rise will be captured and held responsible for his crimes.

“We will be seeing you soon,” said Sunny isles Beach Police Det. Mitch Glansburg.

Police are urging anyone with information or who thinks they might recognize the man in the video to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.