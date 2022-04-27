BSO: 12-year-old boy arrested for making school shooting threat

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he threated to shoot up his middle school, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy attends Crystal Lake Middle School in Pompano Beach.

“Earlier that morning, a student at the school learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning to others about a possible school shooting. A BSO school resource deputy immediately began investigating and identified the individual responsible for making the threat,” BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release issued Wednesday.

According to Codd, the threat included a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.”

The boy was arrested on a charge of making written threats to kill and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Codd said no weapons were found at the school.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“BSO reminds the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges,” Codd said. “Also, anyone who sees or hears these types of threats should report them by contacting the Broward Sheriff’s Office or submitting them to the SaferWatch app.”