World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup returns to Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The largest and most well-known beach polo event in the world produced by Lifestyle Polo, returns to Miami Beach on April 29, Friday.

The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup takes place on the sands of South Beach from April 29, Friday, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.

World Polo League Beach Polo 2021 (Philip Talleyrand)

Drawing a global audience of over 12,000 visitors and spanning 140 meters across the sands of Collins Park, the three-day equestrian extravaganza combines the best of the king of sports competition with ultimate luxury and entertainment.

There are over 120 horses and 24 of the best international polo players compete in high-stakes, high-goal polo matches each day.

Guests can enjoy the guest lounge, retail village, or the VIP experience.

