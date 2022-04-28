Miami Gardens residents speak out concerns over Formula 1 race

Residents are fighting to the bitter end to try to stop this formula one race from happening in Miami Gardens and all of that was brought to the city commission meeting on Wednesday.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula 1 has been given the green light to speed through Miami Gardens in just over a week, but residents against the race are not ready to give up their efforts.

Residents are fighting to the bitter end to try to stop this formula one race from happening in Miami Gardens and all of that was brought to the city commission meeting on Wednesday.

A judge recently dismissed the last-minute legal push from some residents who are pointing toward a violation of the city’s noise ordinance. Instead requiring noise monitoring at the race in May to determine if the noise reaches dangerous levels.

“For people to be on the news and say it’s going to be a great event. It’s because they don’t live here, it does not affect you personally,” Raymond Carvil who is a resident said.

Ad

Carvil is at the forefront of this fight and says Miami Gardens residents have been unfairly treated throughout this whole process.

“They agreed they were going to consider the input of the community. Right now we are being totally neglected, our voices have not been heard,” Carvil said.

Sam Dubbin who represents some of those concerned residents shared with Local 10 a copy of what appears to be a draft by city officials detailing research done by an acoustics company about any potential violation of the city’s noise ordinance.

The draft reading in part:

“This preliminary research indicates that the sounds emanating from the race track would be in violation.”

Local 10 has reached out to the city on numerous occasions and they still have not responded to any of our requests for comment.

The judge has said all of this will be reviewed at a later date after the races in May.