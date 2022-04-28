Police arrest 2 teens in connection to disturbing fight at Gulfstream Academy

Arrests have been made in the case of a brutal school beating that was caught on camera.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Arrests have been made in the case of a brutal school beating that was caught on camera.

Christina Neptune says her 13-year-old daughter hasn’t gone back to school at Gulfstream Academy since she was attacked and knocked unconscious back on April first.

“She’s traumatized. She doesn’t know if she’s ready to go to any school,” Neptune said. “She doesn’t feel safe. She doesn’t feel safe and a place where she felt safest outside of home, her trust has now been violated.”

Wednesday night Local 10 News confirming the Hallandale Police Department arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to the attack.

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub told Local 10 News she’s received multiple videos and pictures of violence at the school from parents concerned.

Ad

“I think we are lacking accountability, from the school board onto the staff, at Gulfstream Academy,” said Lima-Taub. “My main concern is that parents, their complaints, their issues, their many calls are being unanswered and the ones that are suffering the most are the kids that are being bullied.”

Neptune also wants more accountability and better safety measures in hopes other children don’t end up like her daughter.

“The situation could’ve played different,” Neptune said. “What if my daughter didn’t live?”