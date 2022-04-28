Sawgrass Mills jewelry store back open as police search for brazen pepper spray-using watch thieves

SUNRISE, Fla. – Pollack Jewelers inside Sawgrass Mills mall was back open on Thursday, just hours after thieves carried out a violent, nighttime heist.

It was just before 9 p.m. closing time on Wednesday when a woman walked into the business and pepper sprayed two employees.

Around the same time, two men stormed the counter, smashing the glass display cases and grabbing a number of high-end watches.

Pollack Jewelers is near an exit on the southwest side of the mall, which provided a quick and clean getaway for those thieves.

The store’s website boasts an inventory of pre-owned Rolex and Cartier watches, as well as other luxury designer brands.

While no one was seriously injured during the brazen crime, store workers were left rattled. Local 10 News spotted one man dousing himself with water and wiping away his face.

Ad

Local 10 also learned that after the attack, one of the victims ran to a neighboring store inside of the mall screaming and in tears because of the strong effects of the pepper spray.

Calls went out quickly to 911 and police were on the scene within a matter of minutes, but the trio was long gone.