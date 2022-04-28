76º

Brazen trio uses pepper spray to rob jewelry store inside Sawgrass Mills mall

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Officers are investigating a brazen jewelry heist that played out inside a busy South Florida shopping mall.

According to Sunrise police, a woman came into Pollack Jewelers located inside the Sawgrass Mills mall and pepper-sprayed two employees.

Then, two men came into the store and smashed glass casings, stealing several watches, according to authorities.

It happened shortly before the mall was set to close at 9 p.m.

All three suspects then fled the area, police said.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

