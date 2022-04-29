Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team arrest thief allegedly responsible for 20 burglaries

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) busted a suspected serial business burglar who is believed to be responsible for at least 20 business burglaries throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties on Thursday.

Detectives began surveillance on a previously identified suspect’s vehicle as the driver appeared to be looking for businesses to burglarize.

As their surveillance continued throughout the day, they witnessed the suspect, later identified as Zavier Harris, 26, break the glass on the front door of a North Lauderdale business in the 1400 block of South State Road 7 carrying several cash registers.

Once Harris reentered his vehicle, detectives conducted a vehicle immobilization technique on Harris’ vehicle, and Harris was taken into custody.

Harris was arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, resisting arrest with violence, wearing a mask while in commission of a felony, and violation of felony probation.

Harris also faces charges in two business burglaries in Deerfield Beach and one business burglary in Oakland Park.

The investigation into Harris’ activities is ongoing.