Victim shoots at burglar who tried to break into vehicle in northeast Miami-Dade

Evidence markers are placed on the ground after a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after they said a victim shot at someone who was trying to break into his car Friday morning in northeast Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in a warehouse area at 20056 NE 15th Court.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 8:30 a.m. as crime scene tape blocked off the area and evidence markers were left on the ground.

Miami-Dade police said the burglar fled on foot after the shooting, leaving a trail of blood behind.

Police have not yet located the subject.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.