Monestime’s district coordinator remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime’s district coordinator remained behind bars on Saturday afternoon at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, corrections records show.

Evelt Jeudy, a defendant in a public corruption case, was accused of using his position with the Miami-Dade County government to commit fraud. He is facing dozens of charges.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer lowered his bond on Friday from $148,000 to $99,000, but she did not budge when Jeudy’s attorney asked that it be reduced further. She ordered him to surrender his passport.

Officers arrested Jeudy, 59, and corrections officers booked him shortly after midnight Friday, records show. Jeudy’s alleged crimes go back to 2016. Monestime, who placed his trust in Jeudy, did not answer questions about the arrest, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not release the warrant in the case.

Jeudy’s long list of charges includes racketeering, organized fraud, 15 counts of official misconduct, six counts of grand theft, and unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior.

After he was arrested, corrections records showed Jeudy was also facing four counts of official misconduct 10/1/6, two counts of grand theft, three counts of unlawfully filing a false document, five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, two counts of notary who falsely takes an acknowledgment of an instrument, and four counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

Jeudy was also facing two counts of fraudulent use or possession with intent to use the personal identification information of a deceased individual or dissolved business entity, conflict of interest/ exploit official position, conflict of interest for soliciting or demanding gift, and conflict of interest/ disclose gift.

