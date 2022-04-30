81º

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s annual Purple Stride was held on Saturday at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County.

The event’s motto: “Taking steps together to end pancreatic cancer!”

The California-based nonprofit organization funds research, provides patients and caregivers support, conducts community outreach, and advocates for increased federal research funding.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, call 1-877-272-6226 to get support.

