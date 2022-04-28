South Florida philanthropists stands behind new cancer center

A new state-of-the-art cancer center is coming to Miami Beach thanks in large part to the generosity of a family that’s long been focused on philanthropy.

Irma and Norman Braman have shared a lifetime of success in South Florida and shared their wealth through a multitude of charitable efforts.

“We have tried to instill in our kids and our grandchildren and now our daughters’ grandchildren and now we have some great-grandchildren that all we have in this world is our name and if we are fortunate in life, share that fortune,” Norman Braman said.

The couple most recently made a significant donation to help create a 200,000-square-foot cancer center at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

“We’re so proud, so proud that we could do it and fortunate that we could do it,” Irma Braman said.

Sixteen years in the making, The Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center will address a vital need.

“Unfortunately cancer incident rates are going to be up 12% in South Florida by the end of the decade and at the same time, resources are declining,” said Gino Santorio, president and chief executive officer of Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Santorio said the patient-centric center will focus on getting people in quickly for appointments along with providing the support services they need along the way.

“And that’s everything from before you get here to months, even years after your treatment so that includes social support groups, spa therapy,” he said.

Santorio said a lot of the technology involved in the project goes beyond the walls of the center, including virtual support and remote monitoring.

“The level of treatment and the level of care will be something this community will truly appreciate,” Norman Braman said.

Once design review and permitting is complete, construction will get underway.

The center will be up and running by 2025.