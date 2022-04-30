Teens arrested after drive-by shooting were facing charges in friend’s fatal shooting

Video shows when a group of teens was arrested after a shooting. Two of them were already facing charges in a friend's shooting death.

OCALA, Fla. – Earlier this month, a teenage boy told police in central Florida that his 16-year-old friend Christopher Broad died while he and his friends were testing a bulletproof vest.

On Wednesday, an officer found the same teenage boy in a car in Ocala with an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 33 .357-caliber pistol, a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol, and shell casings.

The Ocala Star-Banner covered both stories: The fatal shooting was at about 7 p.m. on April 3 at the Golden Oaks Mobile Home Park. The recent arrest was at about 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 2200 block of North Pine Avenue.

Ad

Video shows Officer Jacob Zanino following the teenage boys who were in a four-door Mercedes-Benz and conducting a traffic stop. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jarrett Vining, Jr., a 16-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old boys.

Two of them were facing manslaughter charges in Christopher’s shooting death.