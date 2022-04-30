DeSantis promises ‘Constitutional Carry’ gun law for Florida

Florida's governor says he'll change how people in Florida can carry guns.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s aiming to allow Floridians to express their second amendment rights by publicly carrying firearms without a permit or without a training course. He promises to make it law before he’s done being governor.

It’s known as “constitutional carry.”

DeSantis made the political promise while speaking near Gainesville on Friday.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

“I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as Governor, we will have a signature on that bill,” he said.

Under current state laws, handgun owners are required to get a license to carry weapons in most public places. In order to get a concealed weapon permit, owners must take a firearms training class.

