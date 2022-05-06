Miramar man says he was followed home, robbed at gunpoint after stopping at food truck

Man says he was followed home, ambushed and robbed at gunpoint after stopping at a food truck

MIRAMAR, Fla. – He’s asked that we not use his name for his safety. And who can blame him? He and his family were followed home and assaulted in Miramar. “When I was on the ground, I was thinking about hopefully they don’t ask us to go in the house,” he said.

The victim said the day started great. His cousins and their wives were in town from the Dominican Republic for the Formula One races and were celebrating all the events. The three couples went to Wynwood for the evening and on the way home, early Monday, stopped at a food truck on Pembroke Road, near the turnpike.

But they felt uncomfortable with the crowd there, so they took the food to go. He says he noticed a truck following them but felt safe in his Miramar neighborhood. That was until they were ambushed in his driveway. “Three guys jumped out of the truck with guns, hoodies, masks,” the victim said.

He remembered them yelling: “Hey, everybody. Give all your stuff right now! Right now.’ "

He said one of them threw him to the ground.

“To the left, I was watching one of my friends. The guy was telling her in English, ‘Give me everything you have’ but she doesn’t speak any English. So, he grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the floor.”

He said the thieves were yelling for Rolex and Apple watches and wallets, so he feels they were being watched.

The victim said he was praying and planning what he would do next if the crooks wanted to go into the house.

He said there were 7 children inside the home, just feet away near Miramar Parkway and South University Drive, along with his mother-in-law, all asleep.

The victim said he was going to run to the house and trigger the home alarm system and get his own gun. Fortunately, it didn’t come down to that. The three men took their belongings and jumped back into the truck, described as a four-door, dark gray, Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miramar police.