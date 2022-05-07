Suspect flees after shooting at driver in Davie

Davie police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 2100 block of South University Drive on Saturday morning.

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for the driver that shot at a vehicle Saturday morning on South University Drive.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 2100 block of South University Drive as a driver was traveling south.

That’s when police said someone shot at the vehicle. The suspect then fled south on University Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Southbound lanes at South University Drive between the 2100 and 2300 blocks were closed for investigation, but have now reopened.

Davie police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200.