Officer released from hospital following deadly police-involved shooting

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a deadly officer involved shooting in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting happened on Saturday at a liquor store near Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Three Islands Boulevard.

According to police, officers responded to the Argo restaurant after people reported seeing a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, they tased the man, but he ran off to a nearby liquor store.

Inside the store is where police says a confrontation took place between officers and the suspect, which caused one officer to suffer cuts to his face. It wasn’t clear exactly how those injuries were inflicted, though.

Officers would eventually open fire, killing the man.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and has since been released to recover at home, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect who was killed. Police said Sunday that he was 25 years old.