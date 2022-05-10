2 Marathon men arrested for stabbing another during fight, police say

MARATHON, Fla. – Two Marathon men were arrested Monday night after a man was stabbed multiple times during a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the Crystal Cove apartments in Marathon at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an unrelated matter when a fight erupted in the parking lot involving the two men and an 18-year-old victim.

Edgar Flores Barrera, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and providing false identification to law enforcement. Cesar Barrera, 26, was arrested on charges of battery and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Flores Barrera was still holding a knife as he was being detained and the victim suffered multiple cuts to his hands and stab wounds to his back, shoulder, and stomach, authorities said. He was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon.

Officials said the two suspects attacked the victim due to an ongoing argument between them.

Ad

Flores Barrera and Barrera were taken to jail.