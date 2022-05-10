Family seeks justice after loved one killed in crash that could have been prevented

The family of 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar is seeking justice after their loved one was killed in an unexpected crash

MIAMI – The family of 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar is devastated after the unexpected loss of their loved one.

Oriscar died at the scene from what police said was a “violent impact” caused by 21-year-old Alexandre-Little on May 6.

Good Samaritans rushed to the scene as Alexandre-Little’s car burst into flames and pulled her from the burning car.

“When I asked the police I said tell me it’s not true, my sister is not dead. Then they showed me my sister’s picture and they said I’m sorry she is,” Oriscar’s sister, Roselande August said.

Relatives say Oriscar who was also an amazon employee and nursing student, had just finished work and was on her way to pick up her mother when surveillance video captured the horrific crash.

A makeshift memorial now stands at the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard where she was hit by Little.

Police records check also showed that Little was driving without a valid license because of seven suspensions. The latest one was dated April 26, 2022. She is also charged with driving without a license and causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.

Police said that Little is accused of running a red light after the North Bay Village police said she fled during a traffic stop.

The impact was so violent, her car burst into flames. While she was pulled out alive from her vehicle by passing drivers, Oriscar would lose her life after her car was pushed nearly 300 feet.

“She didn’t deserve that,” August said.

The family’s attorney, Stephen Cain said they are going to try and find out why this happened.

Little is still in the hospital recovering from severe injuries, but she does face a number of charges that include reckless driving to vehicular homicide.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with the expenses for Oriscar’s funeral.