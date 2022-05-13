WATCH: Rescue caught on camera as woman passes out, car rolls into busy intersection

A Boynton Beach woman knows she's lucky to be alive after good Samaritans came to her rescue as she became unconscious and her car rolled into the middle of a busy intersection.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Laurie Rabyor says she knows she’s lucky to be alive and can’t thank her co-workers and bystanders enough for saving her life.

A few of Rabyor’s co-workers and she were driving home from work in separate cars at the same time.

Her friend and co-worker, Jannette Rivera, said another co-worker pointed out Rabyor who was slumped over the steering wheel of her car.

She was obviously in the midst of a medical emergency. That’s when witnesses saw that the car was rolling into traffic on Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue in the city of Boynton Beach.

Rivera ran to help her friend and flagged down bystanders who were watching everything unfold.

“The only thing I was trying to do is open the door and put it in park,” Rivera said.

A group of strangers banded together to stop the car, some worked to break the window to help her, while others called 911.

On Friday, she will be reunited with the good Samaritans who helped her at a reunion planned at the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Ad

“There are good people out there that will put themselves ahead of you to make sure that you are OK,” Rabyor said.