Deerfield Beach man faces murder charge for 2017 Central Broward shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 56-year-old man is facing one count of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in 2017.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hargrove around 5p.m. Monday near Northwest 22nd Road and Northwest Sixth Place in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, Steven Monroe, 49, was the victim who Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found on May 6, 2017, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back at 2691 Northwest 15th Street near Fort Lauderdale.

Monroe initially survived, but then spent the next several years in and out of the hospital for complications related to his injury, detectives say.

The incident was investigated but BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit said they had exhausted all leads, and due to a lack of cooperation by the involved parties, the case was not solved and went dark for several years.

Four years after the shooting, Monroe was still suffering from the initial gunshot wound, which led to him being admitted into the hospital with a life-threatening medical condition.

More than a month later, Monroe died on Oct. 20, 2021, which led the case to be turned over to BSO’s Cold Case Unit for a follow-up.

According to the police report, on Feb. 14, 2022, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Monroe’s cause of death to be complications from the gunshot wound he sustained in 2017 and the manner of death as a homicide.

The BSO Strategic Investigations Division Gangs Unit then stepped in to assist the Cold Case Unit, which was able to identify additional evidence and witnesses to the shooting, which led them to identify the suspect as Hargrove.

Hargrove was indicted for first-degree murder on May 11 by a Broward County grand jury.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.