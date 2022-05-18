Seminole police investigating possible hit-and-run crash near Hard Rock

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The crash, possibly a hit-and-run, occurred on U.S. 441, just north of Stirling Road.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a yellow tarp covered a possible body on the side of the roadway.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether someone was killed or whether the driver fled the scene.

Only one southbound lane was moving during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

