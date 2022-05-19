Man shot in back during road rage incident in northwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to Detective Luis Sierra, who is also a spokesman for the police department, a man was shot in the back and grazed by a bullet in the shoulder during the shooting.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.