Mother finds video of daughter’s attack at Richmond Heights school angering

A mother said she is concerned about the lack of security that allowed a student to attack her child without interference.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Fla. – A mother in south Miami-Dade County’s Richmond Heights neighborhood said she was horrified when she saw a girl was able to beat up her 13-year-old daughter without any adult interference.

She said Richmond Heights Middle School administrators didn’t notify her of the Thursday incident even though her daughter was injured.

“This incident was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police,” a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools wrote.

The distraught mother said that had it not been for a witness video, she wouldn’t have found out about the extent of the violence. Watching it was angering.

“I didn’t even care if I went to jail or nothing. I wanted to retaliate against what I had seen my child go through,” the distraught mother said.

The bullying continued after school, she said. There were threats to dissuade her from going back to school. She said her daughter is dealing with a lot of pain.

Ad

“She’s got lumps in her head.”

There was a footmark on her arm and bruises on her shoulders.

“If her or her family is watching, I really don’t appreciate it at all.”

Location