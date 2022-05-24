President Biden concludes his first presidential trip to Asia

While in Asia, President Biden met with the group known as the Quad, which is made up by America, Australia, India, and Japan.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden boarded Air Force One on Tuesday marking the end of his trip to Asia.

Their meeting was overshadowed by Biden’s remarks on Monday when he said the United States would use its military to defend Taiwan if China were to attack.

President Biden then met one on one with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi who has yet to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is more than just a European issue, it’s a global issue,” Biden said.

A White House official said the commander-in-chief did ask Modi not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil because the Kremlin banned more than 900 Americans from entering the country.

This ban includes American military and government officials, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re navigating a dark hour in our shared history. The Russian brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have been killed in the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as in exile, Biden said.

President Biden will return to Washington D.C. at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow he will return to his domestic agenda where he could announce a new executive order on police reform.