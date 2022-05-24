Surfside building collapse: Judge agrees to increase property loss payment

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman agreed Tuesday to increase the settlement of the Champlain Towers South property owners who did not suffer a loss of life during the June 24 collapse in Surfside.

The court settlement increased from $83 million to $96 million.

The funds come from the $120 million that Hussain Sajwani, of Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, bid for the 1.8-acre site where a section of the 12-story building collapsed.

“This is an outstanding result for the property owners,” Hanzman said in court.

The settlement in a class-action lawsuit by the families of the 98 killed is nearly $1 billion.

New Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger is planning an event for the first anniversary and a memorial. The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s investigation is ongoing.