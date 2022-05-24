Special Surfside committee planning memorial service for one year anniversary of condo collapse

The anniversary of the Surfside building collapse is almost one month away.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The anniversary of the Surfside building collapse is almost one month away.

A special committee met on Monday night to continue planning events for the memorial.

Family members of those who died will have special access to the collapse site.

They will also gather privately at the exact time and place of the tragedy, 1:22 a.m. on June 24.

A public event is being planned for later that day.

The brother of victim Nicole Langesfeld said being on the committee is a way to honor his sister.

“A light to the world,” Martin Langesfeld said of his sister. “Everywhere she walked, she walked she was a light, and just like the 97 others who also passed, who were unique in their own ways. So, we’re doing what we can to try to honor everyone together.”

The committee will hold several more meetings as the planning continues.