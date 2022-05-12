Victims of Surfside collapse honored with new memorial

In honor of the 98 souls that lost their lives during the tragic Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside on June 24, 2021, the town will be installing new signage around the CTS site commemorating the names of those departed on Thursday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – In honor of the 98 souls that lost their lives during the tragic Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside on June 24, 2021, the town will be installing new signage around the CTS site commemorating the names of those departed on Thursday.

The screen is up along the fence in front of where the Champlain Towers South once stood and displays the names of each person who was killed in the collapse that day.

The sign says “Fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers sisters… 98 souls lost their lives on June 24, 2021… forever in our hearts.”

Family members of the victims tell Local 10 they’re still taking it day by day, and that this is a good temporary commemoration until a permanent memorial is put in place.

The signage went up one day after Local 10 learned that the more than billion-dollar settlement for victims of the collapse is all but final.

Pablo Langesfeld, whose daughter Nicole was killed in the collapse, says as the 1-year mark approaches, money is good to see, but that nothing will ever truly replace what he has lost.

“As far as the settlement of course that helps a little bit, but our focus is more on the criminal investigation. We need to know what happened, who’s at fault, and who is going to be liable? This is our main focus and this is going to be something that is going to bring us some closure,” Langesfeld said.

The property is set to go up for auction on May 24, and Local 10 asked the mayor of Surfside, Shlomo Danzinger if the signage will remain once the property is sold.

Danzinger says they plan to work with the developer and hope they will be understanding with them until a permanent memorial is created.