Democratic senators demand gun safety, with no support from Republicans

The Senate failed to advance a bill on Thursday that would crack down on domestic terrorism after all Republicans including Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no.

WASHINGTON – Outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday, people gathered for a Moms Demand Action rally, calling for Congress to tackle gun reform.

“We are never giving up until we win this fight,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

Thanks friend. With your help, we worked hard today to try to build a table where Democrats and Republicans can talk about a path forward. Odds are against us, but we owe it to parents and kids to try. https://t.co/oGLq0z0w3X — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 26, 2022

This fight reignited discussion over guns in America after the mass shooting in Texas where 19 kids and two teachers were killed.

Murphy has been working to push gun legislation since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators.

“I can’t think of a law that would have stopped this particular shooting – are there other things we can do? Yeah,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

“We’re having votes, we are putting people on the record – one way or the other we are going to have a debate here, force people to tell America what side they are on,” Murphy said.

Some members of the GOP have signaled they’re open to debate on expanding background checks – including sales online and at gun shows, as well as on red-flag laws, which would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

“We have red flag laws throughout the nation – sometimes they work, sometimes they won’t. If you think we have too many guns, let’s debate,” Graham said.

While the debate and bipartisan talk happen on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden will leave the White House on Sunday to travel to Texas to meet with the families of the victims.