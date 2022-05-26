80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Democratic senators demand gun safety, with no support from Republicans

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Tags: White House, Biden
The Senate failed to advance a bill on Thursday that would crack down on domestic terrorism after all Republicans including Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no.

WASHINGTON – Outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday, people gathered for a Moms Demand Action rally, calling for Congress to tackle gun reform.

“We are never giving up until we win this fight,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

This fight reignited discussion over guns in America after the mass shooting in Texas where 19 kids and two teachers were killed.

Murphy has been working to push gun legislation since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators.

“I can’t think of a law that would have stopped this particular shooting – are there other things we can do? Yeah,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

The Senate failed to advance a bill on Thursday that would crack down on domestic terrorism after all Republicans, including Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted no.

“We’re having votes, we are putting people on the record – one way or the other we are going to have a debate here, force people to tell America what side they are on,” Murphy said.

Some members of the GOP have signaled they’re open to debate on expanding background checks – including sales online and at gun shows, as well as on red-flag laws, which would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

“We have red flag laws throughout the nation – sometimes they work, sometimes they won’t. If you think we have too many guns, let’s debate,” Graham said.

While the debate and bipartisan talk happen on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden will leave the White House on Sunday to travel to Texas to meet with the families of the victims.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram