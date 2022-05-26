Video shows motorcyclist slam into back of Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after trooper braked suddenly

Stunning video shows the moment a motorcyclist slammed into the back of a Highway Patrol trooper’s car.

DAVIE, Fla. – Stunning video shows the moment a motorcyclist slammed into the back of a Highway Patrol trooper’s car.

The rider who posted the video believes this state trooper intentionally stopped in front of him, causing the crash.

It all happened on I-595 in Broward County and while that rider was ultimately found to be at fault for the crash, he believes that troopers actions could’ve killed him.

A second camera that was pointed to the rear of the motorcycle showed the moments the vehicle went airborne, with the rider then being thrown to the pavement.

In the video you can quickly hear what appears to be the state trooper telling the rider to stop tailgating him.

The video, publicly posted to the YouTube page of Hyped Life, is now at the center of an investigation after the rider claims that trooper intentionally stopped, causing the crash.

“He was treating me as a biker, like all other bikers probably, trying to prevent me from running away or just pissed off because he hates bikes and wanted to take me out,” the rider, who asked not to be identified, told Local 10 News. “He wanted to take my life.”

Ad

The crash happened earlier this month in the westbound lanes of I-595, just past the Weston Road exit in Davie.

In the incident report posted by the rider, it claims the trooper witnessed him driving reckless, weaving in and out of traffic and speeding.

In an attempt to slow the rider down, the trooper activated his emergency lights and slowed down rapidly, which is when the rider crashed into him.

“The worst part is my lower back,” the rider said. “I just got really lucky and I didn’t break any bones or anything like that.”

But it’s the trooper’s maneuver that the rider believes could’ve resulted in more serious injuries or possibly his death.

“It was just traumatizing,” he said. “I just feel uncomfortable around police now.”

In the video, the rider was placed into handcuff, but he goes onto say he was never arrested.

Local 10 News reached out to FHP, which said they are aware of the incident and continuing to gather more information.