Hyundai Air & Sea Show holds preview event ahead of return this weekend

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The newest members of America’s armed forces were sworn in at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka Friday as part of a preview event ahead of this weekend’s Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

The annual event, held in Miami Beach each Memorial Day weekend, pays tribute to fallen servicemembers and showcases state-of-the-art military technology. It’s one of a number of Memorial Day events being held across South Florida.

After the enlistment ceremony, local media got a chance to view some of the high-tech equipment.

“Typically in America we start Memorial Day, it’s a long weekend, we focus on the start of summer, barbecues and also getting ready for the summer period,” U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais said. “But it’s also a great opportunity to have a show just like this.”

“I will tell you, service to our nation, you really understand what it means to defend what we cherish so dearly,” she added.

Local 10 also spoke to U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, who will soar above South Florida over the weekend.

“It’s a single seat, single engine but it makes a ton of noise, so if you can’t see me, you’re gonna hear me flying,” Fiedler said. “(People) can expect a really cool show. It’s gonna be about 20 minutes long. I will do a single-ship demonstration, meaning I will be the only person flying. I will do some flips and tricks. It will be really cool and engaging.”

“It should make (people) proud to be an American,” she added.

For more information on the Air & Sea Show, visit the event’s website.