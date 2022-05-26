80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

South Florida plans Memorial Day events to honor the fallen

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County
(Pixabay)

MIAMI – South Florida observes Memorial Day with tributes to the U.S. military personnel who has died during their service.

In Miami Beach, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show is on Saturday and Sunday. The family-friendly displays are visible from the beach along Lummus Park and honor the five branches of the U.S. military and first responders.

“Miami Beach has a rich tradition with the military that dates back to World War II when half a million service members passed through what has been described as the ‘most beautiful boot camp’ in America,” City Manager Alina T. Hudak said in a statement.

A general admission one-day pass starts at $45, the admission to the Saturday concert is $30 or $65 for both.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the organized event makes the community safer.

“Whenever Memorial Day happens organically, you end up getting an enormous crush of people, and often when you mix that with drinking and smoking and other things it could become too disorderly,” Gelber said.

In Fort Lauderdale, the U.S. Special Operations Command parachute team will perform a jump on Saturday at the Las Olas Oceanside Park as part of a tribute.

The city’s event from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. also includes performances by live bands, water slides, a classic car show, an art show, and a sand-sculpting contest. The event is free and open to the public.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he was still concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

“The infection rate is high,” Trantalis said. “We are still seeing people dying from this disease. Let’s not kid ourselves, but the good thing about this event is that it’s outdoors.”

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email