Colombians in US vote for right-wing losing candidate, get ‘reflection’ of Trump instead

FILE - People walk past a campaign mural of presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, representing the League of Anti-Corruption Governors, in Bogota, Colombia, May 20, 2022. Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, rose in the final stretch of the Colombia's presidential campaign after promising to clean the country of corruption and to donate his salary among other measures. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

MIAMI – Just as former U.S. President Donald Trump promised, Rodolfo Hernández said he is such a wealthy businessman that he can afford not to receive his government salary if he is elected president.

Like Trump, Hernández has used social media to surprise political pundits with his influence. The BBC and Reuters acknowledged his new self-proclaimed “King of TikTok” title.

The 77-year-old former mayor of Bucaramanga is impolite and unpredictable. His similarities with the 45th U.S. president have some observers referring to him as “Trump’s reflection in Colombia.”

Ad

Only about 39.6% of Colombian registered voters in the United States participated in Sunday’s presidential election — which resulted in an unexpected runoff election to be held on June 19.

Rodolfo Hernandez, presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, shows his ballot before voting in presidential elections in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mauricio Pinzon) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Official records show about 64.4% of Colombian voters in the U.S. chose Federico “Fico” Gutierrez, the right-wing 47-year-old former mayor of Medellin. Records show about 16% voted for Sen. Gustavo Petro, the leftist 62-year-old former mayor of Colombia’s capital of Bogotá.

The reality was different in Colombia. Gutierrez, who is a harsh critic of Petro, was among the half a dozen other candidates who fell behind.

The presidential election narrowed to two polar opposites: Hernández, an engineer and entrepreneur, and Petro, an economist and former guerrilla fighter.

Ad

As of Monday afternoon, Gutierrez and other candidates had yet to make a public announcement about who they will support next.

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, left, and his running mate Francia Marquez, with the Historical Pact coalition, stand before supporters on election night in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Their ticket will advance to a runoff contest in June after none of the six candidates in Sunday's first round got half the vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hernández and Petro both selected women who are graduates of the private non-profit Santiago de Cali University as vice-presidential candidates.

Petro chose Francia Márquez, an attorney and 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize winner. The Afro-Colombian former housekeeper became known for her activism against illegal mining.

At the last minute, Hernández selected Marelen Castillo Torres, an academic with a doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in South Florida.