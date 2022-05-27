Rescue operation underway after car crashes into canal in west Miami-Dade

Two people were pulled from a canal Friday after their car crashed into the water in west Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working to rescue people after a car crashed into a canal Friday.

The crash occurred in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Florida’s Turnpike.

Miami-Dade police, Sweetwater police, Miami-Dade Schools Police and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to help, and bystanders initially also jumped into the water after the crash to help.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos was told there were multiple alligators nearby in the water, but that didn’t stop first responders from working quickly to remove the victims.

Fire Rescue officials confirmed that two people have been pulled from the water.

An elderly woman was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, and the other person was also taken away in an ambulance. Their conditions have not yet been released.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was inside the vehicle, which remains submerged.

The off-ramp to Southwest Eighth Street from the southbound lanes of the Turnpike remains closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.