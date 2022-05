POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead.

Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene when BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash.