CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s west coast made an arrest after a school shooting threat was made.

Authorities said that threat was made by a 10-year-old.

The fifth grader allegedly sent text messages about inciting violence at his elementary school.

The threats are being taken seriously by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, especially after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Detectives interviewed the boy and later charged him with making a threat to conduct a mass shooting.