Teen arrested for posing as police officer, pointing laser at BSO helicopter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old on accusations that he was posing as a police officer.

Detectives say Alex Singleton illegally used red and blue lights on his car to stop traffic during a car show in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

He also allegedly pointed a laser at a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said.

Singleton was taken into custody following a brief pursuit, according to police.

Three underage passengers in Singleton’s car were also detained but they were later released to their parents, police said.

Singleton is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding and unlawful use of blue lights, as well as a charge for pointing a laser light at aa driver or pilot.