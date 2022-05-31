Illinois man accused of stealing luxury watches at the Ritz in Sunny Isles Beach

Harold Wilbourn is facing charges over stolen watches in Miami-Dade County.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Illinois was accused of stealing watches and cash at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach.

Security guards identified Harold Wilbourn as the burglar who stole an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore that was valued at $75,000 from a 50th-floor apartment.

Officers arrested Wilbourn at the luxury property at 15701 Collins Ave. He had six stolen watches, according to the arrest form.

Wilbourn is facing three counts of grand theft, and three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. His bond was set at $52,500.

Read the arrest form’s narrative

Harold Wilbourn's arrest form (.)

