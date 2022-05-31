81º

Local News

Illinois man accused of stealing luxury watches at the Ritz in Sunny Isles Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Sunny Isles Beach
Harold Wilbourn is facing charges over stolen watches in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Illinois was accused of stealing watches and cash at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach.

Security guards identified Harold Wilbourn as the burglar who stole an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore that was valued at $75,000 from a 50th-floor apartment.

Officers arrested Wilbourn at the luxury property at 15701 Collins Ave. He had six stolen watches, according to the arrest form.

Wilbourn is facing three counts of grand theft, and three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. His bond was set at $52,500.

Read the arrest form’s narrative

Harold Wilbourn's arrest form (.)

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email