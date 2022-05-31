Man gunned down outside apartment building in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported late Monday night.

According to authorities, police responded to an apartment complex at 5740 Lakeside Drive North around 11 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground outside the building with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Phillipe Marcellus, 30, was transported to North Broward Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“The apartment was secured and Margate Special Response Team responded to ensure no one was inside the residence,” the police department stated in a news release.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.