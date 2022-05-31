80º

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Brightline train hits pedestrian in Pompano Beach (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a person was struck and killed by a train in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, reports began coming in at approximately 4:20 p.m. that a person had been hit by a train.

Sky10 was over the scene along Copans Road and Dixie Highway late Tuesday afternoon.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks and a tarp could be seen covering a body.

One person was killed after being hit by the train, according to BSO.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating the death.

