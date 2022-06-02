76º

Bipartisan group of senators say they are making progress with gun control legislation

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

There have been 233 mass shootings this year alone, one more reason President Biden says Congress needs to act on passing new gun laws as he prepares to address the nation Thursday night.

WASHINGTON – In the wake of mass shootings nationwide, the House Judiciary Committee held an emergency meeting on Thursday on gun control legislation.

The bill would ban assault weapons and raise the age limit to 21 to buy semi-automatic rifles, but Republicans aren’t on board.

They are unconstitutional, even the 9th Circuit said they are unconstitutional,” Rep. Jim Jordan said.

Rep. Steve Cohen agreed and described why these guns should be taken off the streets.

“They are intended to kill, they are instruments of war. They are not there to defend your loved ones, they are not there for sport,” Cohen said.

South Florida Representative Frederica Wilson agrees, tweeting this out on Tuesday,

The bipartisan talks in the Senate are moving forward on expanding background checks to include sales online and gun shows. As well as passing a federal red-flag law that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

“He’s encouraged by what’s happening to the hill and the bipartisanship,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden will be speaking at approximately 7:30 p.m. and he said that he is not confident lawmakers can make progress or reach a deal on gun reform but he is hopeful.

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

