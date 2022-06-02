High-rise thief captured by police with several expensive watches

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A high-rise heist was caught on camera but fortunately police eventually arrested the criminal.

The thief had been busy, as police said they found several expensive watches on him when they took him into custody.

Police believe this guy has a habit of the ritzy rip-offs, with surveillance cameras capturing him at the Ritz Carlton residences in Sunny Isles Beach.

“We will not tolerate this in sunny isles beach,” said Sgt Brian Schnell with Sunny Isles police.

According to police, Harold Wilbourn used the building’s service elevator. In the video he can be seen decked out in sunglasses, getting ready to put his gloves on.

Police said he returned to the building in late May, where he was noticed by security.

“This is one of those cases where the security team did a great job,” said Schnell. “They recognized him.”

Wilbourn was caught with a large duffel bag that police said had a safe a large amount of cash and three watches.

The concern is that he’s behind other cases in South Florida.