Police: 2 people injured in North Miami Beach shooting

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Police in North Miami Beach began a shooting investigation late Wednesday night.

It happened on the 1600 block of Northeast 164th Street.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting.

A large police presence was spotted by Local 10 News cameras shortly after 11 p.m.

According to North Miami Beach police, two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

One person was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to the hospital as a trauma alert.

No further information was provided about the victims.

Police also did not have any information about, or a description of, any suspects.

