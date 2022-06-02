Police: 2 people injured in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in North Miami Beach began a shooting investigation late Wednesday night.
It happened on the 1600 block of Northeast 164th Street.
According to authorities, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting.
A large police presence was spotted by Local 10 News cameras shortly after 11 p.m.
According to North Miami Beach police, two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to the hospital as a trauma alert.
No further information was provided about the victims.
Police also did not have any information about, or a description of, any suspects.